William H. Macy Says Emmy Rossum 'Made the Right Choice' Leaving Shameless 

William H. Macy is proud of his TV daughter Emmy Rossum.

A day after Rossum announced her exit from Shameless after 9 seasons, the 68-year-old actor opened up about her decision to leave.

“We’ve been expecting it,” Macy said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly Friday. “I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it’s daunting.”

“It’s hard not to think of: ‘What would my life be post-Shameless?’ And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting,” Macy told the outlet.

“She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice. She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married,” Macy said in reference to Emmy’s husband, Sam Esmail.

“I wish her well,” Macy told EW. “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”

Rossum, 31, announced her departure on Facebook Thursday.

“See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real. We’ve watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are,” Rossum wrote.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters— female or otherwise— as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up.”

“She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special,” Rossum continued.

“I know you will continue on without me, for now,” she concluded. “There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

Her departure comes two years after she made headlines when she refused to sign on for the Showtime drama’s eighth season unless she was offered more than Macy to make up for the seven years she was paid significantly less. Days later, the Golden Globe-nominated actress and Warner Bros. came to terms on a new contract.

After Rossum posted her announcement, producers and executives released statements wishing her well.

“Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family. She has been integral to the show’s success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series. We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for Shameless which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done,” executive producer and showrunner John Wells said.

Season 9 of Shameless premiers Sept. 9 on Showtime.