William Daniels was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1927. His father Charles was a bricklayer and his mother Irene was a telephone operator. He had two sisters, Jacqueline and Carol.

From a young age, Irene pushed Daniels and his sisters to dance, sing and perform, which led him to the notable career he is known for today. The longtime actor has appeared on television, in theater and movies, including St. Elsewhere, Knight Rider, The Graduate and Boy Meets World.

One of his earliest roles was playing Albert Amundson in the 1965 dramedy A Thousand Clowns, which was directed by Fred Coe and starred Jason Robards, Barbara Harris and Martin Balsam.