Boy Meets World's William Daniels, 91, Jokes About Stopping Would-Be Burglar: 'I Beat Him Up'

William Daniels, Boy Meets World‘s Mr. Feeny, deterred a would-be burglar on Saturday — and he’s opening up to Good Morning America about his act of bravery.

The actor, 91, and wife Bonnie Bartlett were at home in the San Fernando Valley when a person attempted to kick in his back door at 9:20 p.m. local time, TMZ first reported. When Daniels flicked on the light, the intruder fled.

“I struggled with an intruder, took him to the ground, I beat him up and he ran away with bruises all over him,” Daniels joked to ABC News. “Would you like to print that? You better not. It’s a total lie.”

RELATED: This Boy Meets World Debate Has the Internet Divided — Including Topanga & Eric

In truth, “We were asleep, and I heard ‘bang, bang, bang,’ ” Daniels recalled.

“It was very noisy,” Bartlett explained.

“I lit the light, and Bonnie screamed, and this person fled,” Daniels continued.

“I think you scared him away,” Bartlett replied, and Daniels agreed.

The suspect has not been identified, according to GMA. The couple is planning to install a new alarm system.

91-year-old "Boy Meets World" star William Daniels scares off intruder at his California home. @PaulaFaris reports. https://t.co/dxQtksSar0 pic.twitter.com/fchdJqa1bx — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Ohio Mom-of-2 Who Robbed Porches in Broad Daylight Speaks Out

“Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening,” his rep initially confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Daniels played Mr. Feeny on the beloved sitcom from 1993 to 2000. He and Bartlett both appeared on the medical drama St. Elsewhere, for which they won two Emmy Awards each, according to the Television Academy.

Weird detail no one's reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, "Dream! Try! Do Good!" 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/NWbD7pdKRP — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) October 30, 2018

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel responded to the incident by offering a reference to a Mr. Feeny quote. “Weird detail no one’s reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, ‘Dream! Try! Do Good!’ ” she quipped.

RELATED: Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Ryder Strong & Will Friedle Have an Epic Boy Meets World Reunion