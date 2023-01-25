TV Legends William and Bonnie Daniels on Sustaining 72-Year Marriage: 'We Would Do Anything for Each Other'

"We just like to be with each other," Bonnie Bartlett Daniels tells PEOPLE of her husband, Boy Meets World star William Daniels

By
Published on January 25, 2023 05:41 PM
Bill Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett Daniels. Photo: Bill Daniels Instagram

After 72 years of marriage, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels and William Daniels are still very much in love.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actress opens up about her relationship with the legendary actor — and how they were able to overcome adversity and mutual infidelities to make their marriage work.

"We're very happy," Barlett Daniels, 93, tells PEOPLE while promoting her new memoir Middle of the Rainbow. "We sit in this house and we do things. He reads his New York Times, and he does Cameos mostly. And we do conventions and things like that."

"We just like to be with each other. And we would do anything for each other," she adds.

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett celebrate their Emmy Awards backstage at the Emmy Awards Show, September 21, 1986 in Pasadena, California
Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

In her memoir, the St. Elsewhere star detailed how she and the Boy Meets World actor, 95, struggled as a couple after tying the knot in 1951, in part due to their respective extramarital affairs.

"I never felt tied to fidelity, and neither did Bill," she wrote in her book.

She admitted to having "an affair that lasted a few months" with another actor in 1959 but her husband's affair with a New York-based producer in the early 1970s ultimately left her "devastated" and changed her outlook on their relationship. At that point, she said she "could no longer tolerate any kind of open marriage."

"The marriage could have broken apart at any time those first 10 years, if one of us had, say, fallen in love with somebody, but we never did," Bartlett Daniels tells PEOPLE. "That was never part of it. Both of us really wanted to be together. The love has never stopped."

RELATED VIDEO: Wife of Boy Meets World 's William Daniels Was 'Devastated' by Open Relationship Early into 72-Year Marriage

Though things were tough, Bartlett Daniels says her marriage was ultimately saved due to an unexpected life event: a move to Hollywood.

"Hollywood was really the saving grace for our marriage because once we got to Hollywood and we were here and living like a normal family and having weekends at home with our kids and doing things, it was totally different story," she admits. "Nobody wanted anything more than that."

"I was always the one that would say to Bill, 'I don't think I want to be married to you anymore,'" she recalls. "And he'd say, 'Oh, come on. you're smitten with me. You've always been crazy about me.' Every time I've questioned the relationship, he doesn't take it seriously. He makes me laugh."

