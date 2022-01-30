The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was joined by musical guest Katy Perry for his SNL hosting debut

Willem Dafoe Jokes About Having the 'Vibe of a Sociopath' in SNL Monologue: 'I Have an Expressive Face'

Live from New York, it's Willem Dafoe!

The actor, 66, graced the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time as host following his villainous return to the Spider-Man franchise as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's good to be back home in New York. This is where I started," Dafoe said in his monologue. "I moved here when I was 21, had no money and rented an apartment on 10th and Avenue A for 200 bucks a month."

He continued, "And that's where I learned how to act. For example, I had to act like I enjoyed having a bathtub in my kitchen."

The Nightmare Alley star also joked about his roles throughout the years, responding to criticism that his acting is "over the top."

"I can't help that I have an expressive face," Dafoe explained. "I can't control it. I don't think about controlling it. I'm not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino."

He added, "Maybe that's why people come up to me and say, 'You know what role you'd be perfect for? The Joker.' It's always nice to hear that you got the vibe of a sociopath."

Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day also made a hilarious appearance from the audience as fans from the actor's hometown of Appleton, Wisconsin, who shared their love for his performance in Speed 2: Cruise Control.

Dafoe was joined by Katy Perry, who returned to SNL for her fourth appearance as the musical guest. The singer previously hosted in 2011, in addition to performing in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Ahead of the episode, Dafoe opened up to Variety about hosting the sketch comedy show for the first time. When asked why it took him so long to host despite his decades-long career, Dafoe chalked it up to scheduling issues.

"I think there was never the right combination of things," he told Variety. "Because it's nice to pair it to a movie or something. And yes, I've had some successful movies in my career, but they aren't always the ones that you can hang a Saturday Night Live appearance on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dafoe previously appeared in a 2000 short film from Don't Look Up director Adam McKay titled The Procedure, which was set to air on SNL before it was pulled from the show, according to Variety.

The Procedure was later added in re-runs, airing as a "replacement sketch," the outlet reports.