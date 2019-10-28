Will Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Get Divorced? 'I Don't See It Working,' She Says

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Bravo

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice traded cheating accusations during their intense interview with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, and it is unclear if he’ll ever be allowed to return to the United States. So was their 20th wedding anniversary also their last?

“I want the best for him. I want him to happy and I want him to be successful. But I don’t know if we could stay together, him living across the country,” Teresa, 47, said during the Watch What Happens Live special.

Joe, 49, participated via satellite from Italy, where he moved earlier this month after requesting to be released from the ICE detention facility he’d been held in since prison. He is still fighting to appeal his deportation from Europe, and Teresa will bring their four daughters for a visit in a couple weeks.

That trip — which Cohen, 51, promised would be filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey — will make or break their marriage, both said Sunday.

“I don’t see it working,” Teresa said when pressed about her past comment that she’d divorce Joe if he was forced to live abroad. She said their children (Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10) understand her position, too.

“I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said. “Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life. I just don’t.”

Joe rejected the theory that he’d take up a mistress. “It’s been three and a half years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I could be with somebody this week,” he said. “That’s not what I’m looking to do.”

Still, he said, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

Teresa said Gia has urged her not to make any decisions about divorce until they are all together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see, when I see him, if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart — “

“I might see my wife and be like, ‘Oh man, you’re way too old for me now, honey,'” Joe interjected.

“You’re right! You’re right,” Teresa said with a laugh.

“I’m kidding,” Joe insisted.

“See, he says the same thing,” she continued. When he sees me, he might be like, ‘You know what, I don’t want this either. So we don’t know until we see each other. … I haven’t seen him in almost four years.”

There was one tender moment. Asked if he still is in love with Teresa, Joe said, “Of course, she’s my wife. I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa agreed, tearing up. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”

As fans recall, Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. Months later, Joe began his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

Joe, who was born in Italy, was released from prison after more than three years behind bars in March. Months earlier, an immigration court had ruled to deport him once he became a free man. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)

On Oct. 11, he was freed from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been spending time with family and FaceTiming his children.