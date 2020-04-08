Will Smith and Tyra Banks Reenact Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Scene — and Still Know All the Lines!

This is the reunion Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans needed.

Will Smith and Tyra Banks recently came together on a video call for his Snapchat series Will From Home, where they reminisced about the model’s reoccurring guest role as Smith’s ex-girlfriend on the hit 1990s sitcom.

While on the call, the two watched one of the most memorable scenes they shot together — and nearly three decades later, they still managed to remember all their lines.

“This next piece is one of my favorite moments,” Smith said. “I love that we did this.”

In the scene Smith, 51, posted to Instagram on Monday, their characters got into an unforgettable screaming match.

“You know what, you ain’t ever going to change!” their characters said as Banks started reciting the lines alongside them. “I’m getting the last word! Oh, no you’re not! Oh, yes I am! Scram!”

And Smith was impressed by Banks’ memory.

“Yo it’s 30 YEARS LATER and @tyrabanks still has this scene memorized!!” he captioned the Instagram video. “Love that!”

Later during the chat, Banks, 46, revealed that her role on Fresh Prince was her first-ever acting job.

“I was 19,” she said. “That was my first acting job ever. I had an acting agent, even though I hadn’t acted yet, and he was like ‘You’ve got to go and do this audition for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘ ”

Smith launched his new Snapchat series last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each episode will feature the actor chatting with one of his A-list friends from his garage as he practices social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

New episodes of Will From Home stream on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

