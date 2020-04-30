"When I look back, the best times in my life will have been on that set," Will Smith said of filming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith Reunites with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast: 'You Guys Are My Second Family'

Will Smith is catching up with some of his fresh friends.

For everyone who feels their life got flipped-turned upside down, Smith, 51, is looking to bring levity back by reminiscing on the good old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days — from the comfort of his own garage! In a new episode of his series, Will From Home (streamable on Snapchat as part of the platform's slate of Snap Originals), Smith reunites with his former castmates and gets nostalgic about the iconic comedy series.

"It's a beautiful pause button for us to stop and think about what's really necessary," said Smith at the start of the episode 12 chat. "How often do we even pop on a call and say 'Hey, how you doing?'"

"This is actually the first time!" joked Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on the series, which premiered 30 years ago this year.

Other castmembers on the video call included Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). The cast also paid tribute to their late costar, James Avery, who famously played Uncle Phil.

"Of all the things I have ever done," Smith said, "nobody brings up things more than they do about The Fresh Prince."

Watching and reacting to old clips together, the scene partners analyze some memorable moments — and even critique their own work. "I suck so bad as an actor," Smith laughed while complimenting the rest of the cast on their performances.

"You guys are my second family," Smith said at the end of the reunion. "I've been shaped by my interactions and relationships ... when I look back, the best times in my life will have been on that set."

The pals ended the Zoom call by tossing Jeff, 55, out of the screen, in the sam way his character used to be thrown out of the Banks' Bel-Air house on the series.

"Reunited and it feels so… AHHHHHH!" Smith captioned a snap of the Zoom call on Instagram. "It’s been 30 years since the first season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air so I thought we should have ourselves a lil Zoom reunion!! Check us out, link in bio. #WillFromHome"

The Fresh Prince, which will be available to stream on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, ended in 1996 after six seasons. In October 2018, Ribeiro said it would be "unlikely" to have a reboot of the series, as much as the fans might desire one.

“I think it’s impossible with James Avery being gone,” he said at the time, adding, “Do we really want to see Will and Carlton in their 40s and 50s? I think people think they want to see that, but I don’t think people really want to see that.”

Will From Home is now available to stream on Snapchat.

