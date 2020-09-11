The reunion special will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving

Will Smith Shares Photos from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special for Show's 30th Anniversary

Reunited, and it feels so good!

Will Smith gave fans a glimpse of HBO Max's upcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special on Thursday, sharing two photos from the set in celebration of the show's 30th anniversary.

"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted!" Smith, 51, wrote on his Instagram. "So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax!"

The actor also paid tribute to James Avery, who died at the age of 68 in 2014 and portrayed Uncle Phil, in the caption.

"RIP James," he wrote. "#FreshPrince30th."

In one shot, Smith can be seen smiling in a group photo with former costars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Another picture from the set shows Smith sitting down with Janet Hubert, the actress who originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid.

Hubert, who previously criticized both The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Smith, had a candid conversation with the actor for the first time in 27 years as part of the emotional reunion, according to a news release from HBO Max.

The special, which is being touted as a "funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests," will premiere sometime around Thanksgiving, the streaming platform said.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

Recently, Peacock ordered two seasons of a series adaptation of cinematographer Morgan Cooper's 2019 fan trailer titled Bel-Air — which centered around a dramatic reimagining of the beloved comedy.

Smith confirmed news of the adaptation in a video posted to his YouTube channel, telling Cooper and Bel-Air's executive producer Chris Collins, "I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen."

"They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done," he said.

According to Peacock, the new show will be a "serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air."

"With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show," a press release read.