"These are the people who made me the man I am today,” Will Smith said of the trailer on Instagram

Will Smith Reveals First Trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special

On Friday, Will Smith offered fans an exclusive look at the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, revealing the trailer and a Nov. 19 release date for the HBO Max special.

Posting to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor shared a two-minute-long trailer for the reunion, which brings the Banks family back together 30 years after the sitcom originally debuted in 1990. "These are the people who made me the man I am today,” Smith wrote alongside his social media post. "And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion."

Alongside Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro will appear during the highly anticipated event, as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Featuring discussions between the cast of the ever-popular series that ran from 1990 to 1996, the special is also being touted as a "funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests," per a recent press release.

Image zoom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion | Credit: Warner Media/HBO MAX

Set to the tune of the infectious and highly recognizable show theme song, the clip opens with the Fresh Prince cast walking back into the Banks' family home and greeting one another warmly.

"How crazy is it walking in here?" Smith asks the group, before Ribeiro, 49, appears from the staircase and surprises his former castmates.

Then, with everyone sitting closely beside one another as the trailer progresses, Smith says, "I've always been able to recognize chemistry," alluding to the cast members' long-lasting relationship that made the popular series.

Other notable moments from the trailer include details of how Jeff, 55, turned down starring on the show "literally 10 times," as Smith put it, as well as what the experience of filming before a live studio audience was like.

Similarly, the cast also reflects on and pays tribute to the late James Avery, who famously played Uncle Phil on the series. Avery died in December 2013 at the age of 68.

The clip then teases a highly anticipated moment for Fresh Prince fans: a conversation between Smith and Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the series first half, before she was fired and replaced by Reid, 72. The occasion marks the first time that Hubert, 64, will sit down with the actor in 27 years.

As The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Turns 30, Actress Robin Givens Remembers Working with Will Smith

In addition to the reunion special, Peacock recently ordered two seasons of Bel-Air, a series adaptation of cinematographer Morgan Cooper's 2019 fan trailer which centered around a dramatic reimagining of the beloved comedy.

Smith confirmed the news of the adaptation back in September in a video posted to his YouTube channel, telling Cooper and Bel-Air's executive producer, Chris Collins, "I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen."

"They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done," he said.

According to Peacock, the new show will be a "serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air."

"With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show," a press release read.

Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project.