Will Smith Performs Iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song in Super Bowl Ad for Upcoming Reboot

The commercial is set to air on the same day that Bel-Air, the dramatic recreation of the beloved '90s series, premieres on Peacock

Will Smith is ushering in the new generation of Bel-Air.

On Wednesday, Peacock released a new commercial for its upcoming series Bel-Air, which is a dramatic recreation of the beloved '90s series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Set to air on Super Bowl Sunday, the commercial features Smith rapping the sitcom's iconic theme song with help from fans around the globe.

The commercial begins with Smith, 53, FaceTiming a friend, who starts beatboxing to the rhythm of the song. Smith joins in and sings the iconic first verse, "Now this is a story..." before he is joined by other fans.

The video continues on, showing people from all walks of life as they perform the tune, and soon cuts back to Smith just in time for him to rap, "I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air."

At the end of the ad, a dark screen comes up that reads "The global phenomenon is back for a new generation," followed by the reveal of the Bel-Air premiere date: Feb. 13.

The clip then fittingly ends with a smiling Smith, who says of the nostalgic song, "That's hot, that's hot."

Bel-Air will follow Will, played by newcomer Jabari Banks, as he embarks on his journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of the Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Set in modern-day America, the series will be a dramatic recreation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which means viewers will be re-introduced to a new era of the beloved characters, including Phillip Banks (Adrian Holmes), Vivian Banks (Cassandra Freeman), Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan), Hilary Banks (Coco Jones), Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar), Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola), Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) and Lisa (Simone Joy Jones).

Bel-Air was inspired by a viral fan film of the same name, created by Morgan Cooper, who imagined the NBC sitcom as a drama instead of a comedy.

"With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series," said Cooper, who is an executive producer, director and co-writer on the adaptation. "Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format."

Cooper added that the series will involve more serious, prevalent themes about race. "We're able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family," he said.

T.J. Brady, the series' executive producer and showrunner, also noted that revisiting the beloved Banks family in a new light was a special experience.

"It's been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time," Brady said, in part. "The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy."

Smith has been heavily involved with the series, serving as executive producer. He also got to surprise Banks with the news that he had been cast as Will in August.

"You've got a fantastic road ahead of you, and I'm looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and build out your career," Smith told Banks at the time.

Bel-Air's first teaser was released in November. Two months later, PEOPLE gave fans an inside look at the show with 10 exclusive photos.

The first three episodes, which are one hour each, will be released on Sunday, and the season's remaining seven episodes will each be released weekly.