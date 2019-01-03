Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Actor Will Poulter Steps Away from Twitter to Focus on His Mental Health

Will Poulter is taking a social media break.

The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch actor, 25, revealed on Wednesday that he was stepping away from Twitter to focus on his mental health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter,” he began the announcement.

Before discussing the reason behind his decision, Poulter thanked his Black Mirror fans for their support in the days following the Netflix interactive film’s premiere on Dec. 28. “It’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce,” he said.

The actor, who plays game creator Colin Ritman, then went on to explain how he has struggled with balancing the positives and negatives that are often brought on from using social media.

“There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided,” he said. “It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.”

Will Poulter's Twitter message Will Poulter/Twitter

“I don’t want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful,” he added, noting that he would still be posting on behalf of the campaigns and charities he has teamed up with, including an anti-bullying organization.

“I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone,” Poulter continued.

“This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path,” he finished, before signing the note: “With love, Will”

At this time, it is not clear how long Poulter intends on stepping away from the social media platform.

Will Poulter's tweet Will Poulter/Twitter

RELATED: 22 Stars Who Quit Social Media … and How Long They Stayed Away

Poulter joins a long list of stars who have chosen to take breaks from social media, many of which were due to mental health reasons.

Kanye West, Ruby Rose, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Millie Bobby Brown, Cardi B, Armie Hammer, and Ed Sheeran are just some of the musicians and actors who decided to also step away from the platforms and focus on their mental well-being.

Will Poulter in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Netflix

After sharing the news, fans on Twitter immediately began speculating that Poulter’s decision to back away from social media was due to the fact that he was bullied for his role and appearance on the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure film.

Many users then began criticizing the Internet for their actions and sent Poulter messages of support.

“i can’t believe twitter rly bullied will poulter for his looks and made him have to step back from social media because of it,” one user wrote. “this is disgusting. he is an amazing person and it’s not funny to make fun of someones appearance. it’s not okay.”

“y’all really bullied will poulter, one of the most unproblematic actors who always uses his platform for good, with the same jokes to the point where he’s now leaving twitter,” added someone else. “i hope y’all are happy now”

i can’t believe twitter rly bullied will poulter for his looks and made him have to step back from social media because of it. this is disgusting. he is an amazing person and it’s not funny to make fun of someones appearance. it’s not okay. — julia (@blakescgriffin) January 2, 2019

RELATED: Black Mirror‘s Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Film Bandersnatch Has 5 Possible Endings: How It Works

Netflix recently released the latest saga of its dystopian series Black Mirror, confirming the rumors that it progresses in a choose-your-own-adventure style.

Bandersnatch — which takes place in 1984 and tells the story of “a young programmer [who] begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge,” according to the synopsis — has five possible endings.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Black Mirror’ is a TV Show That Makes You Stop and Think

At various points in the story, the viewer must choose what happens next. The options range from the seemingly insignificant — the first is: Sugar Puffs or Frosties for breakfast? — to the more impactful — will the main character, Stefan, played by Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), take his medicine?

Viewers have only a few seconds to answer, and if they don’t, one will be chosen at random. Once a selection has been made (or once the device has done so), the movie continues without any black screen or pause to load, which reinforces the idea that the viewer is actually directing the story.

For most of the choices, viewers have to watch their decision play out in full and cannot be rewound. But for others, they will receive the option to do it over or can choose to start over entirely, if so desired.