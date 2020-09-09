“Kris seems intrigued by the show and hasn’t dismissed joining it," a source tells PEOPLE about Kris Jenner becoming a diamond-holding Housewife

Will Kris Jenner Join RHOBH ? Andy Cohen Weighs In as Source Says She 'Seems Intrigued'

Just because Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians doesn't mean her reality TV days are over.

Following Tuesday's announcement that KUWTK is ending after 14 years and 20 seasons, some fans are hopeful that she will join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she made a cameo appearance on this season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, executive producer and host Andy Cohen addressed Jenner, 64, potentially joining the Beverly Hills Housewives. The current cast includes Jenner's friend Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards.

"I want to talk about Kris Jenner. It was announced yesterday, the family of Kardashian announced ... that next year will be their last year on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 20-something seasons," Cohen said Wednesday.

Cohen, 52, said he "got so many [direct messages] and tweets saying, 'Kris should join the Housewives. She's great friends with Kyle. This should happen. Make it happen.' "

Image zoom Kris Jenner and Andy Cohen Kevin Winter/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty

But while some fans want Jenner to join the Bravo reality series, others are adamant that she wouldn't be a good fit.

"And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, 'Don't do it,' " said Cohen. "It's so interesting to me now."

A source also tells PEOPLE that “Kris seems intrigued by the show and hasn’t dismissed joining it.”

Both KUWTK and RHOBH are a part of NBCUniversal.

As RHOBH audiences saw on season 10, Jenner appeared on-camera at Kyle's charity gala, where the famous momager made a $25,000 donation to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, Kyle opened up about her decades-long friendship with Jenner, which began long before they were both famous.

“I have photos of Kris coming to my baby shower when I was pregnant with [24-year-old] Alexia,” said Kyle, 51. “We’ve known each other for a long time!”

Image zoom Kris Jenner and Kyle Richards Presley Ann/Getty

Through marriages, babies, and of course, reality TV stardom, the two have stayed close. “Kris is an incredible friend,” Kyle said. “She is unbelievably supportive. For someone who has so much going on in her life, she never forgets anything.”

Image zoom KUWTK Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself and her family.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family thanks "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

Image zoom Keeping Up with the Kardashians Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

The final season "will air early next year in 2021."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," said Kim, 39. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."