While the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be celebrating Mother’s Day together in Los Angeles, new mom Khloé Kardashian will be thousands of miles away.

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé’s boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

So, Khloé will either stay home with baby daughter True Thompson or possibly hit the road with Thompson, who is traveling to Boston for the NBA playoffs.

In April, Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child days after cheating allegations swirled around her NBA player beau. Amid the ongoing allegations, Khloé has decided to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” the source says.

And she is over the moon about being a mom to her baby girl, who (sort of) made her social media debut on Thursday.

“Khloé seems really happy. She is very excited about starting her workouts again,” the source says about the Good American jeans founder. “She is happy about her life.”

As for her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner, the reality stars will be spending the holiday together in Los Angeles.

“Kim plans on returning to L.A. for Mothers’ Day, because she wants to celebrate with Kris,” the source says about Kim Kardashian West, who has been in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with her husband, Kanye West, and their three kids: North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2.

While the Kar-Jenner clan will be in each other’s company on May 13, the itinerary for the mom-centric day is still up in the air.

“We’ll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We’re trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie’s like, ‘I’ll do it!’ and Kourtney is like, ‘I’ll do it!’ It’s a good problem to have,” momager Jenner said earlier this week, referencing daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February.

For the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch and now grandmother of nine, watching Kylie, 20, and Khloé as new mothers has been a joy.

“I think God every day for the blessings,” she said. “Just to be around watching my babies have babies, it doesn’t get any better than this.”