Hoda Kotb Gives the Sweetest Answer When Asked Whether She'll Marry Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb is giving us all the feels.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her Today show coanchor Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, Kotb was asked about her relationship with her boyfriend Joel Schiffman — and whether there might be wedding bells in their future.

“I love Joel,” responded Kotb, 54. “I mean, I’m going to be with Joel until my last breath — I know that.”

“So you might Goldie and Kurt it?” asked Andy Cohen, referring to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been happily unmarried for 35 years.

“Yeah, I think we might,” Kotb said with a smile. “I kind of like their vibe, don’t you think?”

Kotb and Schiffman celebrated their five-year anniversary in June. The journalist and financier met at a Wall Street event and dated quietly for a couple of years before going public in 2015.

In October 2016, the couple moved in together, and now, they co-parent her 1-year-old daughter Haley Joy, whom she adopted in February 2017.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, Kotb — who was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005-2007 — opened up about the possibility of marrying Schiffman.

“Maybe, we might,” she said at the time. “I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together. I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and we probably, if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it. But I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. … We’re enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”

As for how she knew Schiffman was the one?

“I had thought about having kids for a long, long time,” she told DeGeneres. “But one day I was sitting with my boyfriend and I said to him, ‘I’m going to have to talk to you about something because I can’t push it down anymore.’ I said, ‘Don’t answer now. Take a day, take a week, take some time. But I want to talk to you about this.’ And he said, ‘Okay, what is it?’ And I said, ‘I would like to explore adoption with you.’ “

Kotb said Schiffman, who has his own adult daughter currently studying law, didn’t hesitate: “He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t need a day.’ And I knew I’d chosen the right man.”

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Mother’s Day in May, Kotb said she could hardly believe how perfectly aligned her life feels.

“For 53 Mother’s Days, it’s been about my mom and getting my mom flowers, and it’s just so crazy,” she said. “I still have moments now where I wake up in the middle of the night and look over at Joel and think to myself, ‘Oh my God. I have a baby in the other room.’ I can’t even believe that it’s really real.”

“Imagine living your whole life one way, and then suddenly everything changes and you can’t believe that you get to do that,” she added. “I’ve dreamed of it, but I didn’t think it would happen, so on Mother’s Day, it’s underscored.”