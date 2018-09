Will & Grace Turns 20! See the Cast of the Hit Sitcom Then and Now

After 11 years off the air, NBC ordered a 10-episode limited revival that reunited stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally during the 2017–18 TV season.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said at the time. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

The 2006 series’ finale ended with a time-jump showing Will and Grace twenty years into the future, dropping their children off at college.

But the revival picked up with Will and Grace still living together — and explained it all away by blaming the finale on one of Karen’s crazy dreams.