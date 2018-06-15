Will & Grace Revival Gag Reel Full of Ridiculous Flubs and Antics

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally consistently deliver the laughs on NBC’s Will & Grace, and now we get to see more behind-the-scenes hilarity in the revival’s season 1 DVD gag reel, which EW can reveal exclusively above.

The seven minutes of bloopers feature your typical (but always amusing, if not downright hysterical) forgotten and flubbed lines (complete with expletive-induced reactions), as well as slapstick antics, Messing dropping cake and really enjoying smashing her face in another one, and actors making their costars laugh — a lot.

RELATED: Debra Messing reveals which scene ended with her getting injured on EW’s CHASING EMMY podcast

The Will & Grace revival season 1 DVD is available now. The comedy returns to NBC this fall for its second season and has already been renewed for season 3. Until then, get your fix of funny with the gag reel above.