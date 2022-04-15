Will & Grace Reunion! Eric McCormack Surprises Sean Hayes at His Play in Chicago
Will and Jack are together again.
Eric McCormack made a surprise visit to the broadway play Good Night, Oscar in Chicago on Thursday night to surprise his former Will & Grace costar Sean Hayes, who is a cast member in the production.
In an Instagram post, Hayes shared a photo of their surprise reunion while showing his gratitude for their decades-long friendship. Hayes uploaded a photo of the pair standing in front of Chicago's Goodman Theater, both smiling.
"This incredible man surprised me tonight by coming to my play, "Good Night, Oscar" here in Chicago," Hayes wrote. "I love you, Eric. ❤️"
The Will & Grace reunion didn't stop there. Their former costar Debra Messing also commented on the photo with love for the friends. "The BEST!!!!" she wrote.
Will & Grace, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006 (with a modern reboot from 2017 to 2020, followed the lives of four friends navigating their careers and love lives. The series earned 16 Emmy Awards and 83 nominations over its eight-season original run, with each of the cast receiving at least one win for their performance throughout the series. The show itself became one of the highest-rated sitcoms in the coveted adults 18–49 demographic from 2001–05, attracting more than 18 million total viewers for its series finale in 2006.
This isn't the first time that Hayes and McCormack have reunited. In July 2021, McCormack made an appearance on Hayes' podcast, Hypochondiractor, to talk about his allergy rituals. The health-based podcast saw McCormack admit to having a heavy reliance on his nasal spray during allergy season.
"It feels like it's almost like something you touch on the way out, like an OCD thing, like a ritual," he said. "The difference is in a plane I would become claustrophobic if I thought, 'Oh my god, I don't have it on me. What if I can't breathe?'"