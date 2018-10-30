Will & Grace's Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and More Urge Voter Participation in Hilarious PSA

The cast of Will & Grace took a break from filming their hit reboot to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

In a new public service announcement, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and other cast mates share their plans after hitting the polls on Nov. 6.

After Megan Mullally reveals that she and Hayes always “grab a smoothie” after voting, Messing and Eric McCormack look confused.

“Wait, Sean and I always meet at Pilates after we go and vote,” McCormack says in the “I am a voter” campaign video. Messing jumps in to add, “Sean and I always meet to take selfies with our stickers after we go and vote!”

Ultimately, Hayes confesses he makes multiple plans with his co-stars to ensure they all perform their civic duty.

“You guys, don’t fight, okay? I like to make sure you voted,” Hayes tells his friends.

While the television stars were clearly joking, Mullally used the remaining seconds in the video to remind fans that “democracy works best when we all participate.”

Since reuniting for the show’s revival after the 2016 presidential election, the Will & Grace cast hasn’t shied away from tackling politics on their hit show.

In the series’ first episode back, McCormack and Messing’s title characters urge their right-wing pal Karen (Mullally) and “unemployed, uneducated angry white man” Jack (Hayes) to vote for Democratic party nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I am a voter” is a non-partisan public awareness campaign celebrating a culture of voting and inspiring civic impact.