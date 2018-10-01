Will & Grace Cast Reveal Their Pre-Show Ritual — And It Includes Some NSFW Dance Moves!

Nothing sets the mood quite like some … humping?

The cast of Will & Grace cast appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and shared the pre-show ritual they perform before every taping of the hit sitcom.

“As soon as we meet the audience we just start dancing,” said Eric McCormack.

But when McCormack and castmates Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes hit the set each day, they aren’t showing off just any ordinary moves.

“We just start gyrating all over each other,” said Messing. “And feeling each other’s bodies.”

In a clip, the cast is seen bumping and grinding on one another as a curtain raises to reveal the set behind them.

“You know, when they cast this show, they cast four humpers,” joked Mullally. “All we do is hump each other all day long.”

“We can’t help it,” added Messing.

Along with their NSFW dance moves, the cast also says a prayer before each show.

“It’s very theater-like because we all have theater backgrounds,” said Hayes. “Deb started it from the pilot that we all get together and we do a little prayer and we still do the prayer every single show.”

So what do they say?

Will & Grace cast Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“Nobody else knows it, it’s our private little thing,” said Mullally, as Messing added, “We’re taking it to our grave.”

The first episode of the reboot’s second season (the show’s 10th total) will see Grace (Messing) running into a potential love interest, played by guest star David Schwimmer. Meanwhile, Will (McCormack) begins teaching law while Jack (Hayes) is busy planning his wedding. As for Karen? She’s up to her usual no good.

Will & Grace premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The Will & Grace reboot was nominated for five Emmy Awards.