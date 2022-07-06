The Golden Globe-winning actress previously played Will Friedle's love interest in a 1993 episode of the series

Will Friedle Says He Was 'Mortified' Having to Kiss Keri Russell on Boy Meets World

Not all memories from Will Friedle's Boy Meets World days were joyous.

Friedle, 45, recently spoke to PEOPLE alongside former costars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong about their newly released Pod Meets World podcast. While discussing the project, the trio reflected on the "phenomenal guest stars" that appeared on the ABC series over the years, from Cloris Leachman to The Monkees.

"Keri Russell as your girlfriend," Fishel, 41, said to Friedle. "That was your first onscreen kiss."

However, the kiss wasn't exactly a positive experience for Friedle.

"My first on-camera kiss, yes. It was crazy," he recalled. "Our teeth bumped. I was mortified."

Russell, 46, played Mr. Feeny's (William Daniels) niece Jessica in a 1993 episode of the beloved sitcom. While visiting town, Jessica takes a liking to Friedle's character Eric Matthews — and they eventually share a kiss.

As Boy Meets World fans may recall, Russell was among a long list of big names to guest star on the seven-season series.

"It's funny, because people will then do the deep dive going into Boy Meets World, and they'll put together lists of, 'You forgot they were on Boy Meets World.' Some of them will pop up and it's like, 'Oh, that's right. I can't believe they were on the show,'" Friedle said. "Yasmine Bleeth. Nick Foley. Vader. We had some of the greatest guest stars ever."

Friedle said there were also "some guest stars that really became part of the family."

"Danny McNulty or Adam Scott ... Willie Garson came on for multiple episodes," he continued. "We had several tiers of guest stars, some that just kept coming back. Willie Garson came back three or four times as different people. It was really cool. It was a ton of fun."

The show's guest stars are just one of many topics set to be discussed on Friedle, Fishel and Strong's new podcast, where they will rewatch all seven seasons of the sitcom and discuss each episode.

"I think on the surface level, they can rewatch Boy Meets World and hear us talking and enjoying the world for the first time, and sort of just going back and revisiting scenes," said Strong, 42.

"Hopefully, we have some good behind-the-scenes stories to pepper in," he continued. "Then, I think there's another level, which is kind of like this memoir project where we are going to be constantly reflecting on our own lives and how the things we don't remember or do remember are now being sort of reevaluated."

Fishel said the trio is "actually hoping to bring back as many people, both cast and crew, as possible" to join them for their trip down memory lane.

"Actually, the most fun of this has been saying, 'Do you know how to get in touch with that person?' I'm going to send a text.' And figuring out when they should come on, whether they were first season or third season. Or, wanting to bring them in for an episode where maybe they were featured prominently," she said. "So that part has been really fun."

Added Friedle: "Or some of our special guests that have gone and become huge stars. It's like, how do we get in touch with Adam Scott?"