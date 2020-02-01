Will Forte, Idris Elba and Kiefer Sutherland Tease Their Upcoming Quibi Shows in New Trailers

Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte are the next big thing for home renovation!

In a new teaser trailer for their Quibi show, Flipped, the pair star as an underemployed couple, Jan (Forte) and Cricket (Olson) — two self-proclaimed home renovation “experts” who are confident they’re TV’s next home design celebrity couple. And they’re dreams are set to become a reality when they find stacks of cash inside the walls of a home they’re renovating — until they realize the money was actually a stash that belongs to a drug lord (Arturo Castro).

As the two are kidnapped and forced to renovate the drug lord’s extensive homes, he loans them out to a different drug lord played by Andy Garcia.

Eva Longoria is also set to star as a member of a drug cartel that employs Jan and Cricket.

Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte in Flipped

Olson teased the show to PEOPLE while at the Sundance Film Festival last week saying she found inspiration for her character in HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“It was inspired by them,” Olson said, although she noted that she didn’t copy Joanna, 41, exactly. “My character isn’t trying to emulate her, my character thinks she can be way better than her,” Olson joked. “I certainly have seen those shows and get sucked in just like everybody else, and I find it fascinating.”

Meanwhile, Idris Elba’s upcoming show for Quibi also teases thrilling adventures to come. In Elba Vs. Block, set for an April premiere, the actor, 47, and rally driver Ken Block will go head to head to see who’s the best behind the driver’s seat.

“Ken is my driving hero… I’ve never worked with a driver as skilled as him so I’m a little intimidated by his talent. I love challenges, I love speed and I’m a ‘wheel man’ so let’s see how this plays out,” Elba said in a previous statement, according to Deadline.

Also, Quibi dropped the teaser for their Kiefer Sutherland-starring show The Fugitive, which will be a remake of Harrison Ford’s 1993 film. In the new adaptation, Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland) is trying to take down Mike Ferro, played by Boyd Holbrook.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” is a video platform focused on producing quality content for millennials and telling stories in bite-sized chapters of 10 minutes or less. The slate is plentiful, with content that runs across genres, boasting shows from Hollywood’s top stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart and Chrissy Teigen.

The mobile-only platform has already garnered $1 billion in investments, including an additional $400 million, as reported earlier this month by the Los Angeles Times. Once released, users can pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it.

Quibi launches April 6 with 175 original shows available on the platform in its first year.