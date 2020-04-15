Will Forte and Girlfriend Olivia Modling Are Engaged

Image zoom Mary Steenburgen/Instagram

Will Forte is getting married!

The Last Man On Earth star, 49, is engaged to girlfriend Olivia Modling, PEOPLE confirms.

The pair met at a party two years ago and became serious in 2019, according to a source. And just a few months after, the couple took the next big step in their relationship when Modling moved into Forte’s home, the source adds.

According to the source, they got engaged over the holidays at the end of the year.

A rep for Forte did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Forte’s father confirmed the engagement news last week.

For his appearance on the April 8 premiere of ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the actor, playing for a charity called the Pangea Network, invited his father Reb Forte to be his expert.

“My full name is Orville Willis Forte III,” Reb said after host Jimmy Kimmel asked if Reb is his full name.

“He’s Orville Willis Forte IV,” Reb continued, pointing at his son. “He’s currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility.”

“We’re thinking about it,” Forte said with a smile.

In early December, Forte’s The Last Man On Earth costar Mary Steenburgen posted a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate,” she captioned the snap of Forte and Modling wearing matching llama Christmas sweaters.

“I finally found my Ted Danson,” Forte commented on the post, referring to Steenburgen’s husband.

Forte’s costar and ex-girlfriend, actress January Jones, also left a sweet comment, writing, “Aww!”

Modling graduated from the University of Alabama in 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile, and has worked at SGE Worldwide in the sales and brand partnerships department.

Forte was previously linked to Last Man costar Jones in 2015. They first worked together when Jones hosted Saturday Night Live in 2009.