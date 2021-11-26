The Shrink Next Door costars joked around with Jimmy Fallon on a Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show

Will Ferrell Takes Credit for Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive Title: 'I Turned It Down'

Will Ferrell had a bit of fun at the expense of Paul Rudd during a Thanksgiving TV appearance.

The Shrink Next Door costars were kidding around with Jimmy Fallon during a pre-taped episode of The Tonight Show when Rudd's current reign as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive came up in conversation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fallon whipped out a copy of PEOPLE featuring Rudd on the cover.

"Don't believe everything you read," Rudd quipped.

"When we announced it on our show," Fallon said, "the audience went nuts because everyone loves Paul Rudd."

Perhaps he was feeling a little left out because Ferrell jumped in and joked, "I'm totally cool with it because I turned it down."

"I called Paul. I go, 'Paul, I can't do it but something's coming your way,' " Ferrell continued, as Fallon playfully declared the moment "awkward."

Earlier in their chat, the guys discussed a recent late-night talk show swap that had Ferrell in Ryan Reynold's seat on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Reynolds visited Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Referencing the switcheroo as he went along with Ferrell's tall tale of turning down an offer to be named Sexiest Man Alive, Rudd said, "I kind of Ryan Reynolds-ed in and took it over and got the title. I showed up for Will."

People Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Credit: Alexei Hay

"All you really good-looking actors just do that for Will when he bails on stuff," Fallon said.

"I bail … all the time," Ferrell agreed.