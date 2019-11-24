Ryan Reynolds Makes Surprise SNL Appearance as Host Will Ferrell Fangirls Over Blake Lively

Will Ferrell‘s Saturday Night Live opening monologue was quickly overshadowed by a surprise guest in the audience: Ryan Reynolds!

As Ferrell, 52, kicked off this weekend’s show, he became distracted by the Deadpool actor, who was nonchalantly sitting in the audience.

“Excuse me, but you look a lot like Ryan Reynolds,” the comedian said to Reynolds, 43, who was welcomed with applause from the crowd.

“Yeah, I get that a lot,” he responded, confirming that he was indeed the famous actor.

“Oh wow, okay cool. Welcome to the show,” Ferrell said.

When Reynolds told the comedian he was “a big fan,” Ferrell had trouble going back to his monologue. “A big fan of me? Fun. I didn’t know you were gonna be here. Okay. So, where were we? I can’t believe you are here. God, Ryan Reynolds is here. You good?” a nervous Ferrell said.

“Yes I’m good. I am just here to enjoy the show,” Reynolds responded.

As Ferrell’s nerves continued to get the best of him, he was even more starstruck when Reynolds told him that “we’re big fans.”

“We’re? Who is we?” asked Ferrell.

“My wife and I,” Reynolds said, confirming that Blake Lively was watching the show at home.

“And she likes me too?” Ferrell asked, to which Reynolds joked, “Probably more than me.”

As Ferrell grew even more nervous and was unable to execute his opening monologue, the actor pleaded with him to get back on track. “You got to stop looking at me. It’s a little too much,” Reynolds said. “Can you just pretend i’m not here?”

When Ferrell was unable to stay focused off of Reynolds, the actor said, “Will, just do the monologue.”

“No the monologue is terrible. But you know what’s not terrible? Ryan Reynolds,” said Ferrell, who began speaking in a hilarious impersonation of Tracy Morgan.

Morgan, 51, then came out to address the Deadpool actor on the stage before helping Ferrell get back on track in his opening monologue. And after doing so, he warned the comedian, “If you talk like me again, I’m gonna bust yo’ a—”

Later in the show, Reynolds made another appearance during the “Weekend Update” segment with Alex Moffat and Colin Jost, the latter of whom is currently engaged to Reynolds’ ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson.

At the end of the segment, Jost, 37, referred to both Moffat and Reynolds as “my two best friends.”

The Ferrell-hosted episode also spoofed the recent Democratic presidential debate. The segment featured Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren, Jost as Pete Buttigieg, Fred Armison as Michael Bloomberg, Chris Redd as Cory Booker, Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang, Cecily Strong as Tulsi Gabbard, and Ferrell as Tom Steyer.

With this episode, Ferrell became a member of the Five-Timers Club of hosting SNL. The list includes Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, and more.

Johansson, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy will all host episodes of the show next month. The musical guests for the three shows will feature DaBaby, Niall Horan and Lizzo.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.