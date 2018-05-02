Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Step Back Into Character for Royal Wedding Special

Cord and Tish are back — and this time, they’re covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

Saturday Night Live vets Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are again stepping into the shoes of local news anchors Cord Hosenbeck (Ferrell) and Tish Cattigan (Shannon) for The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!

The special, produced by Funny or Die, comes months after the comedians created Cord (a “health and fitness expert”) and Tish (an L.A. Law alum) for Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the 2018 Rose Parade.

This time, Ferrell and Shannon are heading to HBO.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

HBO

Though they may be on another network, it doesn’t appear much will change with Cord and Tish. Judging from the promo released Tuesday, the duo will still be up to their usual silliness; Cord even admitted he has “stress odor” because he’s so excited.

“This wedding is going to be a blast,” Cord added in a statement through the network. “There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince! Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I’ll be crying all day!” Tish said.

RELATED: Vera Wang Isn’t Designing Meghan Markle’s Wedding Gown, But She Has A Prediction

Ferrell and Shannon’s Rose Parade coverage left a lot of viewers confused, especially because the duo didn’t necessarily explain what they were up to before the show began.

“I wish I didn’t have to give this any stars,” one commenter wrote. “The two hosts needed to be placed in a psych ward somewhere. I was so disappointed in the coverage, one because of the hosts and second because they didn’t show all the floats.”

None of that bothered Shannon. “It was just for fun,” she said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! will air live on Saturday, May 19 (at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT) on HBO.