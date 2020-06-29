Will Cain, Former ESPN Radio Host, Joins Fox & Friends Weekend

A new addition has been announced at Fox & Friends Weekend.

Fox News Channel announced Monday that former ESPN radio host and commentator Will Cain has joined the show as co-host. Cain, 45, will make his official debut on Aug. 15 alongside co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth.

"I am excited to join the team at Fox & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country," Cain said in a statement.

Added vice president of morning programming Gavin Hadden: "Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the Fox & Friends franchise."

Fox & Friends Weekend has featured a substitute rotating co-host since Tucker Carlson moved to early primetime in 2016 and then the 8 p.m. timeslot in 2017. The four-hour program features a range of guests, including politicians, newsmakers, athletes and experts in the field of lifestyle and entertainment.

Most recently, Cain, 45, served as a personality on ESPN, hosting his own daily program, The Will Cain Show, on the network's radio platform. He was also a frequent panelist on the morning debate show First Take.

Last Friday, he bid farewell to his audience in an emotional monologue, thanking all of his supporters over the years.

"I don't even like that word 'listener' because it sounds like it's a one-way street. To me, it's a two-way street," he said, according to The Big Lead. "All I ever cared about was connecting with people. Going back and forth, disagreeing, whatever it may be. That's where life is, to me. I've asked you to look at each other as individuals. I've asked you to judge each other as people."

"Here's what you did. And I appreciate this. You did that to me. You listened to me. ... As an individual, you took the time," he continued. "Some of you hated me. Some of you disagreed with me. But you took the time to listen to me. And that's everything, man. That's everything. That's the start and finish of this whole deal. Listening to each other. Interacting."

He also posted on Twitter, writing that he was "thankful" for his five years at ESPN and "loved every day" of The Will Cain Show.

Previously, Cain served as a political analyst for CNN, co-hosting In the Arena with Eliot Spitzer prior to joining Starting Point with Soledad O'Brien in 2012.

Before his career in television, Cain financed, bought and sold two media companies, Quince Media, a Hispanic media company, and Cain Communications, a community newspaper group in Texas.

A licensed attorney in Texas, Cain attended law school at the University of Texas and received his undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University. He is currently based in New York.