Will The Bachelor Summer Games Get Canceled over Coronavirus Fears? ABC Exec Weighs in

Officials have said the Summer Olympics in Tokyo will go on as planned amid the burgeoning coronavirus epidemic — but what about The Bachelor Summer Games?

During this week’s episode of Julia Cunningham’s Bachelor Recap on SiriusXM, Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming, addressed whether plans for the summer spinoff have changed.

“Well, it is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast, too,” he said. “So it’s definitely — these are things that are being talked about, I will say. So let’s hope Bachelor Summer Games happens.”

One franchise favorite who has expressed interest in participating if the games do happen? The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown.

“Hannah B., too, has also said, ‘I find this interesting,’ because she likes to win,” Mills said of the Alabama native, who won the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Mills announced the Bachelor Summer Games last month, confirming on an episode of the Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast that the spinoff will air a few weeks before Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” he said. “We found a really great place to hold it.”

As for who will be competing, Mills said that was still up in the air as they continue “fine-tuning” the concept.

“I still think we need to look at the creative, and it’s like … if somebody is with somebody or not, can they be in it?” he said, explaining that there are some former Bachelor Nation stars who are currently in relationships that would likely be entertaining to watch compete.

“There’s certain people that you’d love to see — I mean, I’d love to see Jordan [Rodgers] or Colton [Underwood],” he noted, adding that Rodgers’ fiancée and former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher “would love to do it, too.”

The franchise aired a similar seasonal spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, in 2018.