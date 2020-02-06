Will Arnett Kicks Off LEGO Masters Series, Where Expert Builders Compete for $100,000

Image zoom Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Lego isn’t just for kids.

In Fox’s new reality competition LEGO Masters — based on a British show by the same name — 10 pairs of adults ages 23 to 65 face off to win $100,000 by impressing the judges with their towering structures each week. Brickmasters Jamie and Amy, who worked on LEGO Friends, serve as the judges and Will Arnett, the voice of Lego Batman, brings the franchise’s tongue in cheek humor as host.

The winning team each week will receive the Golden Brick, which gives them immunity from being eliminated down the line. The losing pair gets sent home.

On Wednesday’s premiere, the 10 duos had 15 hours to build an amusement park with a discernable theme and at least one ride that moves.

Ozarks moms Jessie and Kara, whose philosophy is “the bigger the hair, the closer to God,” started off with an idea for a duck-themed park but scrapped it after some input from the judges. They went with a dream-inspired design instead. New Jersey brothers Travis and Corey opted for a similar idea for their park called Daydream, which they envisioned having a lazy river and a teacup ride.

Father-son duo Manny and Nestor went with a rather ambiguous theme that they named Team G Dream, and Jamie advised them early on about revising a rollercoaster that didn’t seem to work to completion. Newlyweds Tyler and Amy took a bit longer than the other teams with their planning process and struggled to make the egg drop ride in their farm-themed amusement park functional.

Sam and Jessica, who met through the Lego community and found themselves working together for the first time ever on the show, also wrestled with making an operating ride for Sugar Hill, their candy-themed build. They bickered as Sam relied on Jessica to get the motorized element up and running, with Sam telling his partner, “You have to figure it out. If you can’t do it without my help then I don’t know what to do.”

Seattle buds Mark and Boone seemed to have everything under control, though, with the lofty rollercoaster they created in their lumberjack amusement park Timber Town, and Christian and Aaron impressed early on with the running Ferris wheel they made for Spaceland.

Other themes included Mel and Germaine’s Egyptian-influenced Pharaoh Sands, cosplay friends Krystle and Amie’s Fairy Wonderland and Richard and Flynn’s creepy Spooky Town.

Christian and Aaron’s Ferris wheel circulated successfully when it came time to present to the judges, and they also had a working swings ride. Tyler and Amy managed to get their egg drop functioning in front of the panelists; however, Mark and Boone’s rollercoaster got stuck on the way up while presenting and never made it down the track.

“It’s a huge disappointment and it’s not what gets you to win the Golden Brick,” Jamie said.

The plaid-wearing pals weren’t the only ones not to pull off a working ride. Manny and Nestor’s rollercoaster car stopped halfway through the go-around, and Sam and Jessica’s peppermint bumper cars broke during their demonstration.

“At this stage, you need your rides to work,” Jamie told Sam and Jessica. “You can already see where everybody else is at. If you guys want to come to this game to win you guys have to focus on all of those details down to the mechanisms as well.”

Sam and Jessica’s subpar work landed them in the bottom two, along with Manny and Nestor. But Arnett felt generous during the show’s premiere and didn’t send either of the bottom teams home.

“We’re gonna let this one slide,” Arnett said. “Nobody is going home today, because this is Lego Masters and we do things our way this week. Starting next week, people will be sent packing.”

He did name a winner, though. Aaron and Christian’s Spaceland build earned them the Golden Brick, with the judges loving their fully functional Ferris wheel and the out-of-this-world theme.

“Things are only going to get more epic from here,” Arnett promised.

LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.