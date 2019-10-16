Final Season of Will & Grace to Premiere Early — and Grace Is Pregnant!

Surprise! The 11th and final season of Will & Grace, originally slated to premiere next year, is actually beginning next week.

NBC announced on Thursday that the Kal Penn-starring comedy Sunnyside is moving off the network’s linear schedule to its digital platforms, including the NBC app and NBC.com.

Will & Grace has taken its place in the Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot and will return Oct. 24.

The beloved rebooted sitcom stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. It made a triumphant return in 2017, over 10 years after the Emmy Award-winning series concluded its first run of eight seasons.

And a trailer for the upcoming final season dropped a major bombshell: Grace (Messing) is pregnant!

“What an amazing mom you’re going to be,” says Will (McCormack). “I mean, by the time this baby’s my age, I’ll be — well, I’ll be dead.”

In classic Jack (Hayes) fashion, his reaction is a little more blunt: “You’re trying to cook a baby in an old 1970s Easy-Bake, lady,” he jokes.

Will & Grace returns Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.