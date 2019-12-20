Will & Grace Cast Bid Farewell to the Show as They Wrap Final Season of Reboot

Will & Grace is taking its final bow — again.

Two years after its triumphant return to television, the NBC comedy wrapped up production this week and its cast and crew took to social media to say their goodbyes.

The series, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, was rebooted in 2017 after more than a decade since it went off the air. NBC announced earlier this year that its 11th season would be its last.

“It’s really happening. The curtain is coming down on Will & Grace after 11 seasons. A whole lotta life was lived in that apartment. And that laughs. Thank God for the laughs,” Debra Messing captioned an Instagram photo of herself and McCormack sitting in their characters’ empty apartment. “Almost all packed up. Savoring every last minute.”

“Tonight I said good bye to Will Truman. For the second time,” costar Eric McCormack tweeted on Thursday. “And I’m more than a little broken.”

McCormack, 56, then reflected on the past and shared a photo of the cast, director James Burrows and series co-creators Max Mutchnik and David Kohan recreating a picture they took together during Will & Grace‘s original run.

“Twenty years later. Hard to believe. #WillandGrace #Finale ❤️,” he wrote.

Mutchnik also opened up about the finale on his Instagram, telling followers it has been a “privilege” to see the cast work during their final rehearsal.

In a video shared from set, the producer told fans, “Okay, it’s happening. The last show. The last taping of Will & Grace.”

“The apartment is empty. We’re telling that story. They’ve moved on, and this series is officially over,” he continued. “Thank you everybody.”

He also posted a video of Burrows, who directed every single episode of the sitcom, calling “cut” for the final time.

“I hate to say it,” Burrows said, before telling the crew to cut the cameras.

Sean Hayes posted his own farewell on his social media, writing to fans, “And that’s a wrap from Stage 22 on the backlot of Universal Studios. What a glorious end to an amazing experience. Thanks to all of the fans. This was all for you.”

The series finale’s wrap came just weeks after Shelley Morrison — who starred opposite of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker as her longtime maid and confidant, Rosario Salazar — passed away at the age of 83. The actress died from heart failure after a brief illness, her publicist Lori DeWaal confirmed to PEOPLE.

McCormack paid tribute to her on Twitter, writing, “Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario.”

Messing also honored Morrison on social media. “Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢,” she wrote.

Mullally tweeted that her “heart is heavy” following news of Morrison’s death. “Just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed,” she wrote. “Putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Hayes expressed his condolences on Instagram. “Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family,” the actor captioned a portrait of Morrison.

Will & Grace returns returns on NBC January 9 at 9 p.m.