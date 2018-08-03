The Wiggles Power Couple Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie Split After 2 Years of Marriage

The married couple at the center of popular children’s band the Wiggles, Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

They announced the news with an emotional Facebook message on the Wiggles’ page on Thursday.

“We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they wrote.

During their break, the couple has continued to perform in hundreds of shows as part of the Australian children’s musical group, which they said was a “continued source of joy” for both of them and “strengthened” their “incredible friendship.”

They added, “First and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in the Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world.”

Watkins and Gillespie still plan to perform and tour as part of the group, the statement says, but they have chosen “different [paths] to travel” in their “personal” lives.

The couple started dating in 2013 before sharing their relationship with the public in 2015, according to the Daily Mail. They married in April 2016.

In an interview with Australia Women’s Weekly in July, Watkins shared that she’d been touring with Gillespie for seven years before they tied the knot, adding, “We knew so much about each other — what we’re like when we are tired and hungry. What we like to eat. We were already a family.”