Wicked Tuna Star William Hathaway Dies at 36 in Car Crash: Reports

William “Willbilly” Hathaway, a featured cast member on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, died following a car crash over the weekend. He was 36.

According to local reports, Hathaway was involved in a car accident in Salisbury, Maryland, on Saturday. Local news station WBOC 16 reports that Maryland State Police were notified after Hathaway’s truck swerved off a remote road and into a ditch.

Hathaway, a native of Berlin, Maryland, allegedly called his wife after the accident to tell her that he had been cut off on the road but was okay. By the time paramedics arrived, however, Hathaway was allegedly unconscious and slumped over the center console. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was minimal damage to his truck and the airbags did not deploy, according to WBOC 16. A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Following news of Hathaway’s death, members of the Ocean City fishing community set up a Facebook fundraising page to assist his wife, Mary, and newborn daughter, Molly.

“He was an exceptional human being whose passion was the sea. He always brightened the day of anyone he met,” reads the page’s description. “His wife and new born baby girl he was most proud of. Due to his untimely death we are asking for donations to help them stay on their feet while trying to survive this tragedy.”

As of Monday, over $57,000 out of the $250,000 goal has been raised.