Almost four months before his death, Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge faced legal troubles.

The National Geographic Channel star was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on March 28 at 8:23 p.m. in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Lieutenant McCain of the Portsmouth Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the Portsmouth police log from March 28, at 8:23 p.m. a “caller reported a possible drunken driver on Islington Street. Stopped and arrested Nicholas Fudge, 28, of 91 Portsmouth Ave., Greenland, on charges alleging he disobeyed an officer, was driving while intoxicated and after suspension and resisted arrest. He was also cited for crossing a solid line and allegedly having an open container of alcohol,” Seacoast Online reported.

Lieutenant McCain confirmed the following charges to PEOPLE: Fudge disobeyed an officer; was driving while intoxicated; driving after revocation or suspension; resisting arrest; city ordinance for open container; ticket for solid line violation; and default or breach of bail conditions.

Fudge was discharged and his case was still under investigation because he hadn’t been adjudicated yet.

Radar first reported the charges against Fudge.

On Sunday, Wicked Tuna announced in a tweet that Fudge had died at the age of 28, just weeks shy of his 29th birthday on Aug. 1. His cause of death is not yet known.

“.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge passed away this week,” the statement reads.

“Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel,” the statement continues. “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

According to his obituary on the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home website, Fudge “passed away unexpectedly” on Thursday, July 19.

“His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather,” his obituary reads.

“After becoming one of the top sport fishermen in the country, he earned a place on the National Geographic reality show Wicked Tuna for multiple seasons,” Duffy’s obituary continues. “Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it.”