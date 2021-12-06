T.R. Knight portrayed George O'Malley on Grey's Anatomy for five seasons before his departure in 2009

Former Grey's Anatomy Star T.R. Knight Was Photographed on the Set with Current Stars — But Why?

Will George O'Malley be making another guest appearance on Grey's Anatomy?

On Dec. 3, fans started speculating and asking questions about T.R. Knight's possible return to the ABC medical drama after current star James Pickens Jr. posted a photo of himself with Knight, current costar Chandra Wilson and recurring guest star Kate Walsh on the set of Grey's.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Here's another BTS from last month with the crew, have a great weekend!" Pickens Jr., 67, captioned his photo.

While Wilson and Pickens Jr. were in full scrub attire, Walsh — who first joined the long-running medical drama in the season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s estranged wife, Dr. Addison Montgomery and returned this season for two episodes — and Knight didn't appear to be in costume.

T.R. Knight Credit: T.R. Knight/Instagram

One fan wrote, "Omg, George O'Malley is coming back??," while another wrote, "Who's seeing George in heaven now?"

Despite the hype, PEOPLE has learned that Knight was solely on set visiting costars and shadowing a few people behind the scenes to learn some new skills.

Last season, Knight made a shocking return while appearing in a dream sequence with Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey as she battled the novel coronavirus.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Grey's Anatomy T.R. Knight | Credit: ABC

Knight's character, George O'Malley, was the first of the five original interns to leave the show in 2009. George died in the season 5 finale after sacrificing himself to save a woman from being hit by a bus.

After his appearance in 2020, Knight expressed his love for his fan-favorite character and the Grey's cast on Instagram.

"George O'Malley will always claim my heart," Knight wrote. "Thank you to Ellen, Chandra, Jim, Krista, and all the familiar faces for once again sharing your beautiful light."

RELATED VIDEO: Grey's Anatomy: George O'Malley Returns in Meredith Grey's Dream as She Battles COVID-19

Later, he added a tribute to Pompeo and how much he loves the actress, 51, both as a scene partner and a friend.