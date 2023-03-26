Why the 'Yellowjackets' Season Premiere Features the Bananas Backpack Scene from 'The Challenge'

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio and CT Tamburello share their reactions to appearing on the Emmy-nominated series

By Breanne L. Heldman
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 06:02 PM
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Photo: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

The season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets features some unexpected dead weight. And no, we're not talking about frozen Jackie in the shed.

When viewers first see Callie Sadecki (Sarah Desjardins) — the teenage daughter of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Jeff (Warren Cole) — she and her boyfriend are watching TV. But unlike pretty much everything else on the show, what they're watching is no mystery: It's the infamous Johnny Bananas backpack scene from 2010's The Challenge: Cutthroat, in which CT Tamburello carries Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio on his back during an elimination.

So why The Challenge and why that moment?

"There were no other options," co-showrunner Bart Nickerson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Co-showrunner Ashley Lyle explains, "I am a massive fan of The Challenge. Nothing, I mean nothing, can compare to the CT, Johnny Bananas showdown that was the Johnny Bananas backpack incident. We requested it specifically."

CT’s Best Moments (Feat. The Bananas Backpack) | The Challenge: Invasion | MTV. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJef9SlN-wc. Yellowjackets on Showtime.
MTV

While it likely helped that both shows are in the MTV Entertainment Studios family, when Lyle and Nickerson learned that they had the green light to use the scene, they were elated.

"When we learned that we got the clip, our entire editorial department was waiting to see our reaction — and I don't think we disappointed," says Lyle. "We cheered, there was yelling."

Adds Nickerson: "It was nearly as exciting, but not quite, as the actual backpack moment."

Thankfully, all these years later, seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, 40, is able to laugh about the incident.

"Of all the moments over my long, illustrious reality television career, the Johnny Banackpack clip is the gift that keeps on giving," he tells PEOPLE. "From prime time, to Showtime!"

CT’s Best Moments (Feat. The Bananas Backpack) | The Challenge: Invasion | MTV. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJef9SlN-wc. Yellowjackets on Showtime.
MTV

Five-time champion Tamburello, 42, still looks back at the iconic moment with reverence. "That moment kickstarted my road to redemption," he says.

"They must be watching @paramountplus," Derrick Kosinski, who also appears in the clip, joked on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're so flattered that the Yellowjackets producers are not only fans of The Challenge, but that they appreciate one of the most iconic moments in TV history by keeping it in the zeitgeist more than 10 years later," Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray Productions, tells PEOPLE.

New episodes of Yellowjackets drop Fridays on the Showtime app and air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime. New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.

Related Articles
YELLOWJACKETS season 2
The Cast of 'Yellowjackets': Everything to Know
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
The Challenge 37
New 'The Challenge' Docuseries Tells the 'Untold History' of MTV's Long-Running Reality Competition
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
All the Ups and Downs of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy and Amy Slaton
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Challenge 38 Jordan Wiseley
Jordan Wiseley 'Had to Do Some Real Thinking' About Going on 'The Challenge' with Ex Tori Deal
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
LOVE IS BLIND. SK Alagbada in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Wes Bergmann
Wes Bergmann Was Hoping 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 3 Would Be 'a Vacation ... I Was Wrong'
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Tori Deal The Challenge 35
Tori Deal Calls Ex Jordan Wiseley a 'Liar' as He Says He Didn't Join 'The Challenge' 'to Get Back at You'
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
NOT DEAD YET - HANNAH SIMONE, GINA RODRIGUEZ
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now