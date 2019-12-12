Why Survivor Contestant Dan Spilo Was 'Removed' from the Game and What the 'Off-Camera' Incident Was

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, it was revealed that contestant Dan Spilo was removed from the game as a result of an undisclosed “incident.”

The explanation that appeared on screen was nebulous: “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”

PEOPLE has spoken to multiple people involved with the show’s production, who confirmed that the incident in question — which involved a member of the show’s production team — happened after an immunity challenge as Spilo and other contestants were getting into a boat to transport them back to the camp.

At one point, Spilo allegedly touched the female crew member’s leg. According to multiple sources, he insisted that the contact was inadvertent and accidental as he lost his balance while trying to get into the boat. At least one of the remaining contestants witnessed the incident.

But the show’s production team wasn’t convinced that the contact was merely incidental. After consulting with the show’s legal team, producers eventually decided to remove him from the show.

Sources close to Spilo say that he vehemently disagreed with the decision to remove him from the game.

The incident came just weeks after Spilo, a Hollywood agent, was accused of inappropriately touching a female contestant earlier this season. During the controversial episode, contestant Kellee Kim expressed concern that Spilo had violated her personal space, even after she made multiple requests for him to stop.

Image zoom Dan Spilo Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Kim was voted out of the game — and Spilo apologized, saying, “I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed — thank God — to blossom and become powerful and strong,” he said. “My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published after Wednesday’s episode, Probst was asked to elaborate on the nature of the incident. He declined to give more details.

“The question is a fair and reasonable one,” Probst responded. “I’ve endeavored to be as forthcoming as possible with you regarding everything that has happened this season. In this situation, out of respect for privacy and confidentiality, I can’t say anymore.”

Neither CBS nor Spilo are providing additional comment at this time.