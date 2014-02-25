Their grueling careers and Thicke's wandering eye may have been the final straw

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s decision to separate came as a surprise, in part because they seemed to be a fun-loving couple on red carpets – including at the Grammy Awards last month.

But signs of trouble in their marriage may have started as early as 2010, when the couple welcomed their first child.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, who was spotted out at Disneyland with their son on Sunday, also said that they were having a problem finding balance. “It was hard when we became parents, because we had to balance our careers with this new person in our lives,” Thicke told PEOPLE at Art Basel in 2011.

“[Having a baby] changed everything,” he added. “It was tough at first. She was stressed. I took time off. I lost my mojo. After a while, we hit our rhythm and we are more in love and supportive than ever.”

Both Patton, 38, and Thicke, 36, have seen their careers blossom since becoming parents, and an industry source says their grueling work schedules may have been a factor in their separation.

“They’re both at the top of their careers right now and they’re never together. She’s filming in Canada and he’s on tour,” says the source.

Cheating rumors have also plagued the couple. Thicke was photographed grabbing a woman’s backside at N.Y.C nightclub 1Oak following his controversial performance with Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

“He didn’t act married,” says an observer.

Still, the couple has nothing but love for one another. Says an insider: “They do love each other. They’ll continue to be friends.”

