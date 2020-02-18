The Bachelor: Peter Weber's Ex Merissa Pence Explains Why She Warned Him About Victoria Fuller

Peter Weber‘s ex Merissa Pence is speaking out about why she felt the need to warn him about Victoria Fuller.

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Pence surprised Weber, 28, during his hometown date in Virginia with Fuller, 26, to deliver an ominous warning, claiming that Fuller has “broken up many relationships.”

Pence’s allegations resulted in a heated fight between Fuller and Weber, but at the end of the episode, he decided to give her another chance and handed her one of the final three roses.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pence claimed that she and Fuller were friends and even hung out before Fuller left to film the ABC dating series.

“I still had my complications with Victoria, and I always tried to get along with her, but the last night that her and I hung out before she left for The Bachelor was awful,” Pence said, adding that Fuller allegedly bragged about being cast on the show.

Image zoom From left: Merissa Spence, Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller Merissa Spence/ Instagram; Manny Carabel/Getty; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty

Pence, who said she dated Weber for six months in 2012 and that the relationship ended on good terms, claimed that Fuller was aware of the pair’s prior relationship going into the show.

Pence — whose face was blurred on the show — said she attended Weber and Fuller’s date in Virginia Beach as a spectator, adding that she went into it “with no intentions or knowing I was going to talk to Peter.”

But once she was there, she “took it upon myself to call out his name and have a conversation with him.”

“I just did this for the people who don’t have a voice,” she said. “I feel like I have been that voice for them, and that’s kind of been my mindset on all of this.”

According to Pence, the people who were involved in the relationships that Fuller allegedly “broke up” do not want to be named or come forward about the situation.

“I just wanted him to end his relationship with Victoria. I kind of knew, when I found out she was going on the show, how this would play out,” Pence said. “I was there to warn him and present facts if he asked, but I wasn’t there to slander her name or say bad words or call her names. I was not there for that. That’s not me, that’s not who I wanted to be portrayed as.”

Image zoom Victoria Fuller Eric McCandles/ABC

Image zoom Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller ABC

While Pence said she has reached out to Weber since, she has yet to hear back. She added that she and Fuller recently had a “semi-confrontation” at a bar in Virginia Beach after the latter returned from filming the show.

Ultimately, Pence said she’s “confident in what I did” and that she only wants the best for Weber.

“I hope at the end of this show, he at least has found someone that is perfect for him,” she said. “And if he didn’t, I know he will.”

Fuller, who denied Pence’s allegations on the show, thanked Weber for his support on Instagram on Monday.

“Thank you Pete for always having faith in us & believing in me, even when I would doubt myself along the way,” she wrote.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.