Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'

"So now, I'm so obsessed with it," Millie Bobby Brown said of her "deep-rooted fear" about returning to Stranger Things after filming Enola Holmes 2

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 06:55 PM
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Photo: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next.

The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about her "deep-rooted fear" in returning for the fifth and final season of her breakout Netflix series after filming the streamer's Enola Holmes 2, as she participated in a Q&A at the sequel's New York City premiere this week.

She explained that her titular Enola Holmes 2 character, who is the younger sister of famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), often breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience, which she said feels like "vlogging on YouTube all day long," according to Today.

"While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn't stop looking at the camera," Brown explained. "And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I'm so obsessed with it."

Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes.
Alex Bailey/Netflix

Stranger Things creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, previously said that the wait for season 5 "should be quite a bit shorter" after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed season 4, giving them plenty of time to outline the concluding episodes. Season 5 is expected to begin shooting in 2023, according to Netflix.

They also said in an interview with TVLine that season 5 will likely include a time jump, after taking into consideration how much the show's stars have grown since it premiered in 2016. (Brown was 12 when she debuted in the leading role of Eleven.)

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of 'Stranger Things' Then and Now: "We've Built a Family at This Point"

"I'm sure we will do a time jump," said Ross. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

Brown previously teased PEOPLE about what's to come with her sleuthing teen character in Enola Holmes 2. "We left Enola Holmes in a state of growth and self-acceptance and it felt nice to close on such a high," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In Enola Holmes 2, we open with her on the run, which is very fitting and Enola-esque, because she is one to love an adventure!" Brown continued. "She takes on a case that is actually quite intriguing. It's got a lot of twists and turns."

Enola Holmes 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Related Articles
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022
'Enola Holmes 2:' Millie Bobby Brown's Teen Sleuth Teams Up with Henry Cavill's Sherlock in First Look
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Mariah Carey and family attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Mariah Carey and Family Support Friend Millie Bobby Brown at 'Enola Holmes 2' New York City Premiere
Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Bradbeer attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' N.Y.C. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Which Unexpected 'Stranger Things' Costar She Found 'Really Hard to Let Go'
henry cavill, Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink onstage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Sadie Sink Opens Up About Close Friendship with Millie Bobby Brown: We'd Be 'Lost Without Each Other'
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Liam Hemsworth attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Henry Cavill In Conversation With MTV's Josh Horowitz at The 92nd Street Y, New York on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
'The Witcher' Season 4 Shakeup: Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes.
Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Detective in Her 'Own Right' in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer
Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Mariah Carey, Henry Cavill and More
Vecna Stranger Things
See Vecna Chuckle and Robin and Steve Say 'Boobies' a Lot in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Blooper Reel
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.
Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Stop by the 'Stranger Things' Experience in N.Y.C.
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Agrees 'Stranger Things' Has 'Too Many Characters' — but Wishes This Season 4 Fave Had Lived
STRANGER THINGS. Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Paul Reiser Says It's Unclear If He'll Return for 'Stranger Things' Season 5: 'I Literally Don't Know'