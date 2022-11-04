Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown is jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next.

The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about her "deep-rooted fear" in returning for the fifth and final season of her breakout Netflix series after filming the streamer's Enola Holmes 2, as she participated in a Q&A at the sequel's New York City premiere this week.

She explained that her titular Enola Holmes 2 character, who is the younger sister of famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), often breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience, which she said feels like "vlogging on YouTube all day long," according to Today.

"While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn't stop looking at the camera," Brown explained. "And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I'm so obsessed with it."

Stranger Things creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, previously said that the wait for season 5 "should be quite a bit shorter" after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed season 4, giving them plenty of time to outline the concluding episodes. Season 5 is expected to begin shooting in 2023, according to Netflix.

They also said in an interview with TVLine that season 5 will likely include a time jump, after taking into consideration how much the show's stars have grown since it premiered in 2016. (Brown was 12 when she debuted in the leading role of Eleven.)

"I'm sure we will do a time jump," said Ross. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

Brown previously teased PEOPLE about what's to come with her sleuthing teen character in Enola Holmes 2. "We left Enola Holmes in a state of growth and self-acceptance and it felt nice to close on such a high," she said.

"In Enola Holmes 2, we open with her on the run, which is very fitting and Enola-esque, because she is one to love an adventure!" Brown continued. "She takes on a case that is actually quite intriguing. It's got a lot of twists and turns."

Enola Holmes 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.