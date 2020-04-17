Why Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen Weren't in the Saved by the Bell Reboot Teaser

Rest assured: Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski will be part of the Saved by the Bell reboot.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE exclusively debuted the first teaser for the upcoming Peacock series. In the footage, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano (Slater is now Bayside High’s gym teacher). Notably missing? Mark-Paul Gosselaar‘s Zack and Tiffani Thiessen‘s Kelly.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosselaar, 46, explained that production on the reboot shut down due to coronavirus before he and Thiessen, 46, could film any of their scenes.

“They had been in production since January, but because of my schedule and because of Tiffani Thiessen’s schedule, we could not join the production when it started,” he said. “We had about two weeks left of filming, just Tiffani and my footage, but it’s put on hold. So hopefully we are going to get back to that … whenever we can.”

Still, he said the teaser was “pretty amazing” to watch.

“I hadn’t been on set, everything for us has just been prep, but watching the trailer and seeing how it’s shot, I think it’s very smart,” he said. “It looks amazing and the content is great.”

In the reboot, Zack is now the governor of California, who, per the logline, “gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High.”

“The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality,” including Zack’s own son Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), as teased in the first look.

Berkley’s character Jessie is also the parent of a Bayside High student: Her son Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli) is the captain of the football team. The revival will feature a slew of newcomers playing students at Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

Last month, Gosselaar gave fans a sneak peek at his return to Zack’s signature bottle blond locks on Instagram with a photo of himself in hair and makeup.

“For mixed-ish, I am a little bit more hippie and facial hair,” he told ET of the transformation. “For Saved by the Bell, I have to be clean-shaved and obviously, my hair is blonde…Thankfully, I didn’t have to dye my hair this time — which I did for six years when I was on the original show.”

The original Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The sitcom followed a group of high school friends, played by Gosselaar, Lopez, Berkley, Thiessen, Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies.

Diamond and Voorhies are not part of the upcoming revival, which will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, set to launch on July 15.