The Friends alum made a cameo in a recent TikTok video about how her character was the one who should’ve ended up with Chandler

Maggie Wheeler Riffs on Why Janice and Chandler Were Actually Endgame on Friends

Maggie Wheeler, best known for portraying Janice on the beloved sitcom Friends, has some playful thoughts on part of the show's ending.

In a Nov. 23 video posted to the TikTok account for the performer Jax, as well as Wheeler's Instagram account, the Parent Trap actress, 60, made a surprise cameo during a musical number that the New Jersey-based musician wrote from Janice's perspective.

"So no one talks about the one mistake on Friends," the singer-songwriter begins over a piano rendition of the long-running sitcom's theme song.

"The best couple on the show never made it to the end," she continues. "Chandler [Bing] and Monica [Geller] went together well, but I think Chandler should have ended up with someone else."

Wheeler then pops into the frame (after providing some clapping assistance earlier in the tune).

"Oh my GAWD," she says in her signature Janice voice, joining in on the reimagined theme song. "Chandler, I'll wait for you when you and Monica get divorced," Wheeler sings. "I will wait for you, you know you always loved me more. You love me, Chandler Bing!"

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum then finishes off the Friends parody song with her iconic in-character laugh — perhaps the perfect way to end a video Friends fans never knew they needed.

During a 2016 interview on ITV's This Morning, Wheeler opened up about how she came up with her Friends character's telltale cackle, explaining that Janice's obnoxious laugh was used as a cover-up when Matthew Perry would make her break character on set.

"So the laugh happened organically in the first rehearsal, because I needed to find a way to laugh, because Matthew Perry is so funny," she said. "And working with him, I knew right away, I thought, 'This guy's gonna make me laugh on set, I've gotta be prepared. What am I going to do?' So I created Janice's laugh just as a safety measure for when Matthew made me laugh."

FRIENDS Maggie Wheeler, Matthew Perry | Credit: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The actress, who has worked on a variety of animated productions like Archer, The Addams Family, Silver Hawks and more, also said then that she had no idea that Janice would become a fan-favorite character on the show over its 10 seasons.