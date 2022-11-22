Entertainment TV Madison LeCroy Reveals Why She Didn't Invite Any of Her 'Southern Charm' Costars to Her Wedding The Bravo star tells PEOPLE about why her castmates didn't make the trip to watch her say "I do" By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 01:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ryan Ray Madison LeCroy's beachside Mexican wedding to Brett Randle over the weekend was missing one big element Southern Charm fans might have expected — her costars! LeCroy, 32, tells PEOPLE that no one from the long-running Bravo series was invited to her nuptials because she and Randle chose to keep their ceremony intimate, inviting just their closest friends and family. "We only had about 40 people there," she says. "Honestly, with both of our families, if we even invited our cousins, it would be a 300-person wedding. So we really just kept it to our nearest and dearest." Bravo cameras weren't there either, though the first footage from the tropical wedding will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Live on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. As for the Southern Charm cast, LeCroy notes that her fellow Charmers — Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Taylor Ann Green, Marcie Hobbs, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Chleb Ravenell and Shep Rose, who all appeared last season with LeCroy alongside Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith and John Pringle — likely wouldn't come anyway. "Other than Patricia, I don't really think that anybody I was that close with at the time I was planning my wedding would really want to be there," says LeCroy, who has also served as Altschul's trusted hair stylist for years. "We just wanted it super-small and only attended by the people who are rooting for us." The Season 8 cast of Southern Charm. Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's Destination Mexico Wedding: Inside Their Sunset Nuptials LeCroy and Randle tied the knot on Saturday at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico — a Caribbean coastline celebration that came three days after the Southern Charm star and Randle wed in a courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina. "It was a super chill, relaxed day — isn't that every bride's dream?" LeCroy tells PEOPLE of the "I dos," which were held at sunset with her 10-year-old son Hudson by her side. "We didn't want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn't our vibe," LeCroy continues. "And if it wasn't for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding. But he wanted something special so we chose the beach — and specifically Riviera Maya, because that was a destination we'd been to together and knew that our guests would love it just as much as we did." Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle. Ryan Ray Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The happy celebration was highlighted with music by Jordan Kahn Orchestra, a three-course meal, lush white flower arrangements by planner/designer/florist Soeur Events and even a nighttime fire pit party with fireworks. And though LeCroy loved the details of the big day, she tells PEOPLE she cares more about the marriage than she does about the wedding. "I'm just so happy and so proud to be able to call him my husband," LeCroy gushes. "I've never felt that. So all these other things like cake and table settings and font on the invitations — that was just so far from anything I was focusing on. That's not why we're doing it." "I've definitely found that forever partner," she adds. "What's so special about marriage is you become this unit. And for [my son] Hudson and I to be able to have somebody in our lives who just completes us is more than I could ever ask for."