Madison LeCroy Reveals Why She Didn't Invite Any of Her 'Southern Charm' Costars to Her Wedding

Madison LeCroy's beachside Mexican wedding to Brett Randle over the weekend was missing one big element Southern Charm fans might have expected — her costars!

LeCroy, 32, tells PEOPLE that no one from the long-running Bravo series was invited to her nuptials because she and Randle chose to keep their ceremony intimate, inviting just their closest friends and family.

"We only had about 40 people there," she says. "Honestly, with both of our families, if we even invited our cousins, it would be a 300-person wedding. So we really just kept it to our nearest and dearest."

Bravo cameras weren't there either, though the first footage from the tropical wedding will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Live on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

As for the Southern Charm cast, LeCroy notes that her fellow Charmers — Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Taylor Ann Green, Marcie Hobbs, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Chleb Ravenell and Shep Rose, who all appeared last season with LeCroy alongside Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith and John Pringle — likely wouldn't come anyway.

"Other than Patricia, I don't really think that anybody I was that close with at the time I was planning my wedding would really want to be there," says LeCroy, who has also served as Altschul's trusted hair stylist for years. "We just wanted it super-small and only attended by the people who are rooting for us."

The Season 8 cast of Southern Charm. Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

LeCroy and Randle tied the knot on Saturday at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico — a Caribbean coastline celebration that came three days after the Southern Charm star and Randle wed in a courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina.

"It was a super chill, relaxed day — isn't that every bride's dream?" LeCroy tells PEOPLE of the "I dos," which were held at sunset with her 10-year-old son Hudson by her side.

"We didn't want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn't our vibe," LeCroy continues. "And if it wasn't for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding. But he wanted something special so we chose the beach — and specifically Riviera Maya, because that was a destination we'd been to together and knew that our guests would love it just as much as we did."

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle. Ryan Ray

The happy celebration was highlighted with music by Jordan Kahn Orchestra, a three-course meal, lush white flower arrangements by planner/designer/florist Soeur Events and even a nighttime fire pit party with fireworks.

And though LeCroy loved the details of the big day, she tells PEOPLE she cares more about the marriage than she does about the wedding.

"I'm just so happy and so proud to be able to call him my husband," LeCroy gushes. "I've never felt that. So all these other things like cake and table settings and font on the invitations — that was just so far from anything I was focusing on. That's not why we're doing it."

"I've definitely found that forever partner," she adds. "What's so special about marriage is you become this unit. And for [my son] Hudson and I to be able to have somebody in our lives who just completes us is more than I could ever ask for."