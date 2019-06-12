Luke S. Reveals Why He Left The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown 'Didn't Trust Me'

On this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, fans watched Luke S. walk away from Hannah Brown before she even began the rose ceremony following his feud with Luke P.

Luke S. stopped by Strahan & Sara on Wednesday morning and discussed the drama that occurred during Tuesday night’s episode, explaining why he ultimately decided to leave the show on his own accord.

The battle of the Lukes had taken an intense turn when Luke P. body-slammed Luke S. during a game of rugby.

“I mean, it was so fast, the [whole] situation. It’s obviously a really intense game. We’re out there, really smacking each other hard. And it was all well and good; my issue with him with that particular game that went down is that he had thrown me down, and I was worried he would end up hurting someone if he kept doing stuff like that,” he told hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

“So I wanted to jog up to him to let him know, ‘Hey, please don’t do that again,’ but obviously it was a little more animated than that,” he continued. “It was so fast, it was like blindingly quick. He just picked me up and threw me down. It was crazy.”

But he insisted he didn’t exit because of Luke P.: “A lot of people seem to think that it stems from the whole Luke P. situation, which it does, that was the catalyst. For me, that night was long and hard, and I tried my best to try to communicate with Hannah to see where her head was at.”

When Brown didn’t see his side of the situation, he knew it was time to go.

“To me, being there, I felt like she didn’t trust me,” he said. “And I think that was enough for me to leave, because trust is the basis of any relationship. Without trust you can’t have a relationship, and when I felt I had lost that, that was when I felt I needed to leave.”

Of course, Tuesday’s episode ended with a frustrated Brown telling Luke P. she couldn’t find a reason to give him a rose after their “terrible” one-on-one date.

Strahan & Sara airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.