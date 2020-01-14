Kylie Jenner's Ex-Assistant Victoria Villarroel on Their 'Great Relationship' and Why She Quit

If you follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram, chances are you’ve stumbled across Victoria Villarroel.

Villarroel, who now boasts over 900,000 followers of her own, has been a longtime fixture in Jenner’s inner circle, working as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s assistant for several years. But as she explained to host Lexie Jiaras on the Girl Cult podcast, she parted ways with the famous family last year to focus on her own journey. (The episode was released on April 8, 2019, and Villarroel, 27, said at the time that she had quit around “two weeks” prior.)

On Girl Cult, Villarroel revealed that she first starting working for Jenner Communications over five years ago as an intern. At the time, she was studying visual communications at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

“I found this girl named Jen on Instagram randomly,” Villarroel recalled. “She posted a photo of her interns at the office and it seemed like fun. I was like, ‘I want to be an intern here!’ So I messaged her on Instagram, and she didn’t hit me back. She had a personal blog, and I clicked on it, and she had an email. I emailed her, and she didn’t email me back. So I tried again … and then, boom, she emailed me back.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Shortly afterward, Villarroel went in for an interview and landed an internship.

“It was easy,” she said of the interview process. “We just talked about me, my experience [interning] at Vogue, what I want to do in the future. It’s all about personality. We just got along. I’m not a crazy person, I’m trustworthy. We just liked each other.”

And the internship itself, which lasted about three months, was “really fun,” she added. “I was just an intern, they had an office manager and everything. So it was basically just making sure the office was presentable if they had meetings or if they were filming.”

“It was very simple, very basic internship stuff,” she said. “The only cool factor was you were working for the family. That’s where I met Kylie.”

Villarroel finished school, then moved to Spain for a year. When she returned to L.A., she reached out to Jenner Communications and was hired full-time as an office manager. Her job, as she explained it, consisted of “making sure the office was clean, getting packages, taking phone calls, setting up meetings.”

“I was there for like, two or three weeks, and then Kylie needed somebody,” she recalled. “I was already on payroll, so it was easy. They knew me, they knew who I was, the girls knew who I was — it was easy to just have me to do it.”

Initially, she was hired as Jenner’s house manager, which meant she had to make sure “the house runs and that everything works.”

“This was pre-Kylie Cosmetics, pre-everything,” she explained. “It was smaller, for sure. It was for sure not as crazy as it got.”

She was eventually promoted to personal assistant — which meant running errands and scheduling Jenner’s personal appointments, such as manicures and spray tans — and then finally to executive assistant.

“[As an executive assistant], you basically do scheduling, travel, events,” she said. “Like the Met Gala, you have to coordinate everything. Or any appearance that she has, award shows, the stylists, booking all her appointments and keeping her calendar up to date.”

“I’ve learned a lot from her and her family,” Villarroel said. “They all have their s— together, for sure. They are inspiring.”

Over the years, Villarroel confessed there were times that she dropped the ball.

“I f—ed up with Kylie once, big time,” she recalled. “The first time we were traveling together, I was going to pick her up to go to the airport, and I slept through my alarm. I don’t sleep through my alarm, and it happened the first time I was traveling with her, so she had to basically drive herself to the airport. It gave me so much anxiety, but she didn’t care.”

When it came to leaving the job, Villarroel said it was “a really hard decision.”

“After five years, it was a long time,” she said. “I learned so much and we have such a great relationship, I really do love her with all my heart.”

As for whether Jenner saw it coming?

“I don’t know,” Villarroell admitted. “I mean, I didn’t see it coming. But as a person, you just want to grow. And when you see that person be so successful, you’re like, ‘I want to be a boss a– bitch. I want to kill it.’ I just don’t know what I’m going to do.”

“I’m reading a book called Big Magic and in the first pages, it tells you the universe puts little gem inside of everybody and then the universe steps back and sees if you can find it,” she continued. “So I’m just like, I want to find it. I want to find my passion and whatever makes me 100 percent happy and fulfilled.”

Since quitting, Villarroell said she had been spending her time “trying to get my personal life together.”

“I’ve been going to all my doctors’ appointments, I’ve been organizing my house,” she said. “I’ve used every day to meet people, have meetings, network and get my brain flowing, get my ideas flowing. I’m just trying to be inspired. I don’t stay home all day. I hate just sitting at home. I’m just thinking about what to do next. I have ideas in mind, so I’m just hoping one of them works.”