Why Kristin Cavallari Is Taking Things with Jeff Dye 'Super Slow'

"She's having fun," a source tells PEOPLE of Kristin Cavallari, who is in the middle of divorcing Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari isn't in a rush to jump back into a serious relationship during her divorce from Jay Cutler.

A source tells PEOPLE that Cavallari, 33, is "taking it super slow" with comedian Jeff Dye because her "priority" is her family.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source says. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Cavallari's relationship update comes after the reality star and Dye were spotted showing lots of PDA in Chicago over the weekend. In footage obtained by TMZ, Cavallari and Dye were seen kissing at a bar. Reps for Cavallari and Dye did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In April, Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler, 37, announced their split after seven years together. They share three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari Theo Wang/Getty

The Uncommon James founder told PEOPLE recently that she is enjoying the single life.