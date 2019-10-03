Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Invited Sofia Richie to Join Family Trip with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is about to make her Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian reveals to sister Khloé that she’s going to Finland for spring break with her ex Scott Disick, their three kids and — last but not least — Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“I just said to Scott, ‘Do you want to invite Sofia?'” she says.

“Oh my God,” says Khloé. “Really?”

Kourtney, 40, and Disick, 36, ended their nine-year relationship almost four years ago, but continue to co-parent sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6. Disick and Richie, 21, have been dating for two years. Though the relationship initially raised eyebrows due to their age difference and Richie’s friendship with Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and her family have since warmed to the coupling.

“Well, I mean, we’ve traveled together already,” Kourtney reminds her sister.

“That’s nice of you,” says Khloé. “You are such a great co-parenter.”

Kourtney explains that despite any potential awkwardness, the three of them have a healthy dynamic.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice,” she says. “Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”

But Khloé is curious about Richie’s mindset. “So, can I ask a question? Has anyone asked how she feels?” she wonders.

“I mean, I haven’t,” Kourtney replies. “I feel like that’s up to them to have their conversations. I’m not here to try to make anybody feel uncomfortable.”

“I would hope she would say something, if she was, to her own boyfriend,” Khloé says.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that “as much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney.”

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

And as for Disick and Richie? According to the source, Disick is “beyond happy” in the relationship.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!