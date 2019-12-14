Why Kim Kardashian Shared Her Own Family Christmas Card This Year: 'She Was Over the Drama'

Kim Kardashian West wanted to cut down on holiday stress this year.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children, but didn’t include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards are an annual tradition, this time around, Kardashian West wanted to keep things simple.

“It’s been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card,” a source tells PEOPLE of the Kardashian and Jenner siblings. “Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year.”

“She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo,” the source adds.

In keeping with the stress-free vibe, the West family photo was very casual, featuring the couple and their kids — Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6 — sitting together on their steps while dressed in coordinating sweatsuits.

“The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event,” the source adds. “No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually.“

However, although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family has yet to share their annual holiday card, fans might not want to count it out just yet.

Although last year Kardashian West initially said she didn’t think that the family would be able to do a photoshoot because of past drama, they ultimately were able to make it work.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband [Kanye West] was in and out of town,” the KKW Beauty mogul explained on Twitter, adding that on the day they ended up taking the image they “realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

The photo they ended up taking included Kardashian West and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner as well as their kids. Also included was Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, although her papa, as well as Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were missing from the shot.

In 2017, sibling rivalry overshadowed the family Christmas card, which was revealed in daily installments.

The drama, documented in an explosive episode of their hit E! show, started after Kourtney and Kim ran into some scheduling issues, causing the mother of four to deliver an epic diss, calling her older sister “the least exciting to look at.”

Eventually, Kim rearranged her meetings to accommodate Kourtney’s schedule and the photoshoot came to fruition, even though the tension between the sisters was clearly lingering.