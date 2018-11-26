Why Kim Kardashian Decided to 'Extend an Olive Branch' to Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian West is waving the white flag — at last.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the tension between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian‘s family was still lingering in the wake of his cheating scandal — especially with Kim, 38, who was the most outspoken in her anger.

“I still can’t believe that Tristan blocked me [on Instagram],” she vented. “I mean, that’s just too petty for me — and I can go there, in the petty department. I know Khloé wants us to be cool with Tristan when they get back [to Los Angeles from Cleveland], but I still, you know, hold this resentment towards him.”

“It’s not easy for me to forget the fact that he broke Khloé’s heart,” she continued. “I can’t really get over that right now.”

When Khloé, 34, got back to L.A. for the first time since giving birth to her and Thompson’s daughter True in April, she was worried about how Kim and the NBA player, 27, would interact.

“It’s exciting that we get to see the family again and all of [True’s] cousins, but Kim and Tristan have not been in the same room together since they’ve had that talk in Cleveland,” she said. “So it’s just awkward for me. I’m in a very uncomfortable position, and I don’t know how they’re both going to act. What is going to happen when they get face-to-face?”

Eventually, Kim realized her sister was trying to keep her and Thompson apart and decided it was time to move on.

“I don’t want to have any more distance between me and Khloé,” she said. “I want to hang out with our babies and enjoy my time with my sisters, so I’m going to extend an olive branch because that’s really all I can do.”

She stopped by Khloé’s house and made a point to seek out Thompson for a cordial, casual conversation.

“I realized that, why am I fighting this fight if no one else is?” Kim explained later. “I’m not going to spend my time angry at someone else for something that they didn’t do to me. I’m going to move on — if that’s what Khloé chooses to do, I’m going to be supportive of her.”

“My relationship with Tristan is a work in progress, but it is just really important to move forward,” she added. “We’re such a close family, we’re one big family and you just have to move on and get over it.”

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Kim admitted that reliving the scandal on the show hasn’t been easy on the couple.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” she said. “Unfortunately, that was what was going on in our lives. So six months later … it replays, and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through, and it’s rehashed in front of everyone, and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again, and we’re live tweeting, and everyone’s chiming in.

“So that is hard for Khloé and I’m sure for Tristan,” she continued. “But it’s our reality, and we’ve learned to kind of use it as a therapy, just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else.”

