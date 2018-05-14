Why Khloé Kardashian Spent Mother's Day Alone in Cleveland: She's 'Determined to Show She's Happy'

Khloé Kardashian‘s decision to reconcile with Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy hasn’t gone over well with her famous family — but according to a source, the new mom has made up her mind.

While her mother, grandmother and sisters celebrated Mother’s Day in their hometown of Calabasas this weekend, Khloé, 33, remained in Cleveland with her 1-month-old daughter True. Thompson, 27, is in Boston with the Cavaliers for the NBA playoffs but seemingly arranged for some extravagant flower arrangements, which Khloé showed off on social media.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

RELATED: Meet True! Khloé Kardashian Shares the First Video of Her Baby Girl with Tristan Thompson

According to the source, Khloé “wants to show everyone that she is making the right decision.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” says the insider. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

The source adds that so far, adapting to life with a newborn has gone “very smoothly” for Khloé.

“She has help so she can leave for shorter workouts, but otherwise she spends most of her time with the baby,” the source says. “She tries to rest a bit during the day, since she’s feeding at night. She seems very energetic and excited to get back to a new normal.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says True and Tristan Thompson ‘Are Twins’ After Dismissing O.J. Simpson Rumors

Last week, another source told PEOPLE that Khloé’s family “is still not happy” with Thompson and had “no desire to spend Mother’s Day with him.”

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” said the source. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she’s doing what she believes is best for her family.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Struggles Not to Cry as She Talks About Khloé Giving Birth During Cheating Scandal

Thus far, Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West are the only ones to have publicly addressed Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Jenner, 62, said the family sprung “into action with love” after photos and videos of Thompson with other women surfaced online.

“We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, because that’s what we know to do,” she said. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Appearing on the same talk show, Kim, 37, admitted the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

After that interview, Thompson blocked Kim on social media, she revealed last week on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Still, “I’m always rooting for love,” she said. “I’m always rooting for families.”